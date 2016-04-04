EUR/USD Bullish Above 1.1400 – UOB

According to the research team at UOB Group, EUR/USD needs to close above 1.14 to allow further gains.



Key Quotes



“We are holding on to the view that only a daily close above 1.1400 would indicate that the start of a sustained up-move towards and beyond last October’s high of 1.1495”.



“In the meanwhile, this pair is expected to remain underpinned with support at 1.1330 but only a break back below 1.1270 would indicate that a short-term top is in place”.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

