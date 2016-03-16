Pound Drops Against Most Majors



The British pound weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The pound fell to a 6-day low of 1.4124 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4149.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 0.7859 and 1.3946 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7850 and 1.3958, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.39 against the greenback, 0.79 against the euro and 1.36 against the franc.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

