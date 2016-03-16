Australian Dollar Drops Against Most Majors

The Australian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 6-day low of 0.7439 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7456.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged down to 1.4917 and 0.9947 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4891 and 0.9956, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.72 against the greenback, 1.52 against the euro and 0.98 against the loonie.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

