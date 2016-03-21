Australian Dollar Falls Most Majors

The Australian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 6-day low of 84.22 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 84.74.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the aussie dropped to a 5-day low of 1.4899 and a 4-day low of 0.7569 from last week's closing quotes of 1.4815 and 0.7596, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 82.00 against the yen, 1.53 against the euro and 0.73 against the greenback.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

