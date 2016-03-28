Australian Dollar Climbs Against Majors

The Australian dollar advanced against the other major currencies in pre-European deals on Monday.



The aussie advanced to 5-day highs of 1.1252 against the kiwi and 85.50 against the yen, from its early lows of 1.1214 and 84.85, respectively.



The aussie bounced off to 0.9971 against the loonie, from a low of 0.9950 hit at 8:45 pm ET. The aussie is thus heading to pierce its early 4-day high of 0.9982.



The aussie recovered to 1.4829 against the euro and 0.7528 against the greenback, from its early 4-day lows of 1.4886 and 0.7493, respectively.



The aussie may find resistance around 0.765 against the greenback, 0.9950 against the loonie, 1.46 against the euro, 87.00 against the yen and 1.15 against the kiwi.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

