Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors

The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to 2-day highs of 85.21 against the yen, 1.4816 against the euro and 1.1246 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 84.95, 1.4830 and 1.1226, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the aussie edged up to 0.7534 from yesterday's closing value of 0.7525.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 1.44 against the euro, 1.13 against the kiwi and 0.77 against the greenback.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

