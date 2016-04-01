Australian Dollar Falls Against Most Majors

The Australian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to 85.78 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 86.17.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the aussie dropped to 1.4858 and 0.7651 from early highs of 1.4780 and 0.7700, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 84.00 against the yen, 1.52 against the euro and 0.74 against the greenback.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

