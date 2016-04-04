Australian Dollar Falls Against Majors

The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to an 8-day low of 85.02 against the yen, from last week's closing value of 85.69.



The aussie dropped to 1.4936 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 1.4824.



Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.7636, 1.1074 and 0.9957 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7673, 1.1105 and 0.9984, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 82.00 against the yen, 1.53 against the euro, 0.74 against the greenback, 1.08 against the kiwi and 0.98 against the loonie.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

