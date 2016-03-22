Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors

The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 85.10 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 84.82.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie advanced to 0.7595 and 1.4809 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7577 and 1.4824, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 0.9926 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 0.9901.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 87.00 against the yen, 0.77 against the greenback, 1.44 against the euro and 1.01 against the loonie.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

