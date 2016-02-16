Have You Ever Examin Your Trading Stratigie!!!

Hi

Every body from us tried so many and many ideas in trading and it take too long time after tests and exams on real or demo accounts to find if it is profitable or not and it costs from us much more cost of money too.

Because of that i had an idea that can test all of your strategies and i developed it to work with stratigie tester as an ea

You will have the result at the end as a report from the strategy tester ....

yes now you can try it in the ea you will work with the tester and you will open trades manually while the tester is running ..

try it and don't forget to leave your comment and notes about this idea and your improvement ideas thanks for reading at all..

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14317