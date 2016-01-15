SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR EUR/USD

0
299
R5 1.1060 * 15 Dec high
R4 1.0993 * 28 Dec high
R3 1.0970 * 11 Jan high
R2 1.0943 14 Jan high
R1 1.0900 figure
S1 1.0800 * figure
S2 1.0771 7 Jan low
S3 1.0711 * 5 Jan low
S4 1.0689 25 Nov high
S5 1.0638 27 Nov high
Push above the 1.0900 level saw the upside checked at the 1.0940/46 and keep resistance at 1.0970/93 out of reach. More ranging action seen while the caps and break needed to see strength back to retest 1.1060 high. Support is at the 1.0800 level and break needed to return focus to 1.0711 low.
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