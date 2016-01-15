SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR EUR/USD

R5 1.1060 * 15 Dec high

R4 1.0993 * 28 Dec high

R3 1.0970 * 11 Jan high

R2 1.0943 14 Jan high

R1 1.0900 figure



S1 1.0800 * figure

S2 1.0771 7 Jan low

S3 1.0711 * 5 Jan low

S4 1.0689 25 Nov high

S5 1.0638 27 Nov high



Push above the 1.0900 level saw the upside checked at the 1.0940/46 and keep resistance at 1.0970/93 out of reach. More ranging action seen while the caps and break needed to see strength back to retest 1.1060 high. Support is at the 1.0800 level and break needed to return focus to 1.0711 low.

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