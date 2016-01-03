All Blogs / Other All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Other Dashboard v.2 implements the Autotrade function. 3 January 2016, 11:13 Chantal Sala 0 176 Dashboard v.2 implements the Autotrade function. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13513 #Dashboard To add comments, please log in or register Confluence Scoring for Smart Money Setups: Turning 7 Signals Into One Number in MT5 Trading Systems 199 0 Flintridge Trader Pro — User Manual & Installation Guide Trading Systems 153 0 Sniper Ashfield Pro — User Manual & Installation Guide Trading Systems 162 0 Voidbreak Buy Sell Pro — User Manual & Installation Guide Trading Systems 144 0 SuperTrend Sentinel Levels: A Five-Gate Confluence SuperTrend Indicator With ATR-Based TP/SL for MT4 and MT5 Trading Systems 337 1 Shadow Flare Indicator: Adaptive Trend Engine + Smart Liquidity Zones for MetaTrader 4 and 5 Trading Systems 291 0 Shadow Flare Indicator — Complete User Manual for MT4 and MT5 Trading Systems 234 0 HyperTrend PRO: Adaptive SuperTrend Indicator with 5-Factor Confluence Scoring for MT4 and MT5 Trading Systems 526 0 BBMA Dashboard Hunter - BBMA-Signale, Oma Ally und Fibo Musang Other 463 0 1 Symbol Screener — Trading Symbol Screener for MetaTrader 5 Trading Systems 702 0 4 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 6 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 13 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 19 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 23 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 28 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 27 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 212 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 47 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 57 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB