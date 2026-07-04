Grid systems are not the curse. Undercapitalisation is.

A note before we start. I am writing this now, and not at some neutral moment, for a reason. This week one of the better-known grid-based EAs on the market put a large number of its users through severe losses in a matter of days. The reaction was immediate and familiar: the grid did it, grids are a scam, grids blow accounts.

I do not share that conclusion. I do not think the mechanism was the problem. I think the problem was money management — accounts far too small for the exposure the system was allowed to take on — and a widespread lack of understanding of what a grid actually is, and what it does to an undercapitalised account when the market stops cooperating. That is exactly what the rest of this post is about.

Few words in automated trading carry as much baggage as "grid." For some it is a red flag — a synonym for blown accounts and inevitable disaster. For others it is a magic money machine. Both views are wrong, and for the same reason: they judge the tool instead of how it is used.

A grid is a mechanism. Like almost every mechanism in trading, it is neither good nor bad on its own. A hammer builds a house or breaks a window depending entirely on the hand holding it. This post is about the hand — because the difference between a grid that survives for years and one that dies in a week is almost never the grid itself. It is the capital behind it and the limits placed around it.

What a grid actually is

Stripped of the mythology, a grid approach scales into a position across multiple levels and exits the whole set at a net target, rather than betting everything on getting a single entry perfectly right. It trades the fact that markets rarely move in one clean line, and it can turn small adverse moves into recoveries instead of losses.

That is the honest appeal, and it is real:

A high proportion of closed baskets end in profit.

It does not require predicting direction with precision.

In ranging or mean-reverting conditions, the equity curve can look remarkably smooth.

None of that is a trick. It is simply what the mechanism does well.

The real risk, named plainly

Here is the other half, stated without softening: a grid trades a smooth, frequent stream of small wins for the risk of an occasional large, open drawdown. When price moves persistently in one direction against the position, exposure grows while the target moves further away. The floating loss builds. Left uncapped, it builds until the account can no longer carry it — and then the broker closes it for you, at the worst possible moment.

That failure mode is real. But notice what actually causes it. It is not that "grids lose money." It is that the exposure the grid can take on was larger than the account could survive. The mechanism did exactly what it was designed to do. The account simply was not big enough to see it through.

That distinction is the entire point of this post.

Money management is the whole game

Take the same grid — identical logic, identical settings — and run it on two accounts: one with 1,000 units, one with 1,000,000. It is the same system. But it is not the same bet.

On the small account, a normal adverse excursion can represent a huge fraction of the equity. There is no room to carry the position through the drawdown, so a routine market move becomes an existential one. On the large account, the same excursion is a rounding error. There is room to breathe, wait, and let the basket resolve.

Which leads to the uncomfortable truth most people have backwards:

You will not turn 1,000 into a million with a grid. But with a million, you can reasonably make 1,000.

Return scales with capital, not with optimism. A grid does not manufacture money out of a small deposit; it converts a sufficient deposit into a modest, steady yield by absorbing volatility. The question is never "how much can this system make?" It is "how much capital does this system need behind it to survive the worst move it will realistically face — and is the resulting return actually worth it?"

Ask it that way and grids stop looking like either a curse or a jackpot. They look like what they are: a low-return, capital-intensive tool that punishes undercapitalisation without mercy.

The non-negotiable: a hard drawdown limit

Sufficient capital buys survival, but it is not a licence to have no exit. Even a well-funded grid needs one rule that is never optional.

Define, in advance, the maximum drawdown you are willing to carry — and at that level, close everything.

Not "hope it comes back." Not "add one more level." At a pre-set percentage of equity, the entire basket closes, the loss is taken, and the account lives to trade the next day. A planned, controlled loss of a defined size will always beat an uncontrolled liquidation triggered by a margin call. The margin call closes your positions at the point of maximum pain and on the broker's terms. Your own drawdown limit closes them on yours.

This is the part that separates a tool from a time bomb. A grid without a hard drawdown ceiling is not a strategy — it is a bet that the worst move never arrives. It always eventually does. The only question is whether you decided the exit, or the market decided it for you.

The point

A grid is not evil, and it is not a shortcut. It is a tool with a specific, honest profile: many small wins, the occasional large open drawdown, and a return that only makes sense on capital sized to absorb it.

Used with enough capital and a firm drawdown limit, it is a legitimate, disciplined approach. Used on a deposit too small to carry it, or with no exit at all, it will fail — and the grid will get the blame it never deserved. The mechanism was never the problem. The money management was.

This post is general educational material, not financial or investment advice. Trading carries risk of loss, and no approach — grid or otherwise — removes that risk.