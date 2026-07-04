How i made 1000% profit in real trade using M1 Quantum Startegy

M1 Quantum Strategy – June 2026 Performance Analysis

In this article, I would like to analyze the performance of the M1 Quantum Strategy using real trading data collected during June 2026.

M1 Quantum is a professional trading system designed for major Forex pairs on the M1 timeframe. The indicator was officially published on June 3, 2026, and on the same day I started trading it on a real account.

The indicator includes a FREE Trade Assistant EA, which automatically reads signals generated by the indicator and executes trades using my own money management model called Continuous Win Money Management. I will explain this money management method in another article.

The account was connected to Myfxbook, where its performance can be monitored publicly. During the first month, the account achieved approximately 1000% growth. Although I have traded this strategy manually for many years—and have successfully grown accounts such as turning a $500 deposit into over $10,000—this was my first opportunity to see the strategy running fully automated without emotional decision-making.

Building a profitable automated strategy for the M1 timeframe is challenging because it is a high-frequency and highly volatile market environment. Unlike many scalping systems that can lose months of profits during one bad day, M1 Quantum is designed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for every trade. Combined with the Continuous Win Money Management model, the strategy aims to achieve logarithmic growth during winning periods while keeping losses linear and controlled.

Let's analyze some real statistics from the account.

The chart below shows the account performance exported from MetaTrader. As expected, both profitable and losing days are clearly visible, demonstrating that this is a real trading system rather than an optimized backtest.

The equity curve also shows that during the first ten days of June the account remained close to break-even. After that, market conditions became much more favorable for the strategy, resulting in strong account growth. This demonstrates that patience and consistency are important when trading any systematic strategy.

Another important statistic is the balance between long and short trades. Strategies that only perform well in one market direction may struggle when market conditions change.

As shown below, M1 Quantum generated a healthy balance of both Buy and Sell trades, indicating that the strategy was able to identify opportunities in both bullish and bearish market conditions.

Next, let's compare the performance across different currency pairs.

During June, the strategy traded GBPUSD, EURUSD, and USDJPY. The strongest performance came from GBPUSD, which reflects both favorable market conditions during the month and the maturity of its current settings. As the strategy continues to evolve, further optimization may improve performance on the other supported pairs as well.

In the chart below:

Blue = GBPUSD

= GBPUSD Orange = EURUSD

= EURUSD Brown = USDJPY

How to Trade M1 Quantum Automatically

If you would like to trade this strategy automatically, you can purchase the M1 Quantum Indicator.

Every purchase includes the Quantum Trade Assistant EA FREE, which automatically executes and manages trades based on the indicator's signals.

After your purchase, feel free to contact me directly. I will provide you with my latest optimized set files, VIP support, and guidance to help you get the best possible performance from the system.