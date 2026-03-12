BBMA Dashboard Hunter - BBMA-Signale, Oma Ally und Fibo Musang

BBMA Dashboard Hunter



is a compact multi-timeframe tool for MetaTrader 5 that clearly combines BBMA signals, Oma Ally and Fibo Musang in one dashboard.

It displays current and recently occurring candlestick signals across multiple time periods simultaneously.

This allows you to identify opportunities more quickly and make more structured decisions.

Highlights:

Clear dashboard view for multiple time periods. BBMA signals such as Extreme, Dominant Break, CB1, TPW, CSAK, Momentum, Reentry and more for a quick market overview and efficient screening.

You can adjust the dashboard size, the number and order of displayed candles, and their visibility. You can flexibly control the most important BBMA signals. Furthermore,

individual indicators can optionally be shown or hidden directly on the chart.

Note:

The Expert Advisor BBMA Dashboard Hunter is available free of charge and may be used freely to learn the BBMA strategy and develop better trading opportunities.

This tool provides signals for analysis and does not replace your own risk management.

https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/1388358-bbma-dashboard-hunter

https://youtu.be/vlQDEbIYbYI



