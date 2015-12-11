All Blogs / My Trading / Charts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Charts USDCAD BREAK THE TREND LINE 11 December 2015, 03:52 sathish kumar 0 242 USDCAD HAD BREAKOUT TRENDLINE AND START BULLISH MOMENTUM #usdcad, breakout, trend line To add comments, please log in or register Quant MultiSymbol Hunter Trading Systems 89 0 Range Brain Ai V5 Strategy Optimization Guide Trading Strategies 90 0 Five ways a backtest flatters an Expert Advisor, and how to test around them Trading Systems 102 0 Gold at a Crossroads: Key Levels I'm Watching Around $4,000 Weekly Trends 125 0 Eazy profit with InsideBar Breakout Strategy Trading Systems 67 0 Range Breakout Bot MT5 tutorial Trading Systems 88 0 Breakout Filtering: Why Fewer Trades Often Lead to Higher Profits Trading Systems 129 0 The Golden Dilemma: Why Gold Trading is Both the Holy Grail and the Ultimate Nightmare for Financial Markets Currency 125 0 Gold Nexus Prime EA My Trading 120 0 Algo- & AutoXpert Trading Systems 189 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 19 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 26 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 37 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 36 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 33 0 Quality Over Quantity: Why More Trading Setups Don’t Mean More Opportunity Trading Strategies 34 0 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 11 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 23 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 27 0 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 45 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB