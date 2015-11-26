Aussie drops, kiwi higher after data

The Australian dollar fell on Thursday in Asia after downbeat capital spending data for private new capital.



The New Zealand dollar was supported after trade data.



AUD/USD traded at 0.7232, down 0.28%, while USD/JPY traded at 122.60, 0.12% lower.

In Australia, capital expenditure data for the third quarter with private new capital expenditure dropped 9.2%, compared to a 3.0% drop seen.

NZD/USD reversed the decline after data to trade at 0.6592, up 0.19%.

In New Zealand, the trade balance for October showed a deficit of NZ$963 million month-on-month and NZ$3.24 billion year-on-year, both slightly better than expected.