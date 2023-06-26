Weekly trade analysis: Gold, EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD





Welcome traders and investors to our weekly trade analysis, where we provide insights into the market and help you make informed trading decisions.





This analysis is based on our supply and demand system, which incorporates an algorithm that identifies crucial levels and future trends.





Our price estimates are derived from data collected from the IC market platform.

Link to our supply and demand system used in the analysis below:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99571?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99638?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99561?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99637?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page



















