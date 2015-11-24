SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR GBP/USD (SIGNAL)

For today





R4 - 1.5360

R3 - 1.5336

R2 - 1.5264

R1 - 1.5235

SPOT 1.5126

S1 - 1.5092

S2 - 1.5027

S3 - 1.5000

S4 - 1.4960





SHORT AT 1.5170 FOR 1.5000; STOP AT 1.5235













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