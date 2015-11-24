SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR GBP/USD (SIGNAL)
Trading Ideas

SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR GBP/USD (SIGNAL)

24 November 2015, 11:14
Andrius Kulvinskas
Andrius Kulvinskas
0
211
For today

R4 - 1.5360
R3 - 1.5336
R2 - 1.5264
R1 - 1.5235
SPOT 1.5126
S1 - 1.5092
S2 - 1.5027
S3 - 1.5000
S4 - 1.4960   

SHORT AT 1.5170 FOR 1.5000; STOP AT 1.5235


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