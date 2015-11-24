All Blogs / Trading Ideas All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Ideas SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR GBP/USD (SIGNAL) 24 November 2015, 11:14 Andrius Kulvinskas 0 211 For todayR4 - 1.5360R3 - 1.5336R2 - 1.5264R1 - 1.5235SPOT 1.5126S1 - 1.5092S2 - 1.5027S3 - 1.5000S4 - 1.4960 SHORT AT 1.5170 FOR 1.5000; STOP AT 1.5235How to trade support & resistance levelsTo see more ideas, check my blogOr follow on Twitter #support, resistance, gbpusd Source To add comments, please log in or register Support And Resistance For Beginners Trading Systems 56 0 1 Why Technical Analysis Alone Will Blow Your Account Analytics & Forecasts 58 0 How This Fundamental Index Predicts USD Direction Analytics & Forecasts 82 0 Algo- & AutoXpert Trading Systems 189 0 [GBPUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings) (MAY 18-22, 2026) Analytics & Forecasts 113 0 2 PULSE ENGINE – SETUP GUIDE Trading Systems 2866 0 4 Pulse Engine – Full Portfolio Backtest Results & Statistical Analysis (2005–Present) Trading Systems 3489 0 10 Trader's Savior - a Next-Generation Gold Scalping Expert Advisor Trading Systems 566 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for March 02 – 06, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 276 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for February 23 – 27, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 319 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 9 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 18 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 21 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 26 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 25 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 45 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB