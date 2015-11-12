Euro slightly higher after German data

The euro was slightly higher against the dollar after official data showed that German consumer price inflation remained unchanged last month, matching analysts' expectations.



In a report, Federal Statistical Office Germany said that German CPI remained unchanged at a seasonally adjusted 0.0%, from 0.0% in the preceding month.

EUR/USD was last 1.0746, up 0.03%.

EUR/GBP climbed 0.10% to 0.7069.

In the U.K., data showed earlier Thursday that RICS house price balance rose more-than-expected last month.

U.K. RICS house price balance climbed to a seasonally adjusted 49%, from 44% in the preceding month. Analysts had expected the price balance to rise to 45% last month.