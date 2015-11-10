Aussie recovers, but China data weighs

The Australian dollar regained ground after falling on Tuesday as China consumer prices came in weaker than expected.
In China, consumer prices for October rose 1.3% year-on-year, below the 1.5% gain expected, while producer prices eased 5.9%, less than the 5.9% fall seen.
Earlier in Australia, home loans in September rose 2.0%, better than the 0.1% gain seen while a NAB survey saw business confidence dip to plus-2 in October from plus-5 the previous month and conditions steady at plus-9.
AUD/USD traded at 0.7054, up 0.09%.
USD/JPY was last up 0.11% at 123.30.
In Japan, data showed the adjusted current account narrowed to ¥780 billion from ¥1.59 trillion and bank lending climbed 2.5%, less than the 2.6% gain seen.
Overnight, the greenback managed to stay above the ¥123 mark as
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs figures Friday intensified the
possibility that the Federal Reserve would raise short-term rates within
this year.
Some analysts suggest that a fall in the benchmark Nikkei Stock Index and
some dollar buying by Japanese importers for regular commercial trade
settlement prevented the greenback from declining below 123 to a yen. The
Nikkei was up 0.15% at close.
However, following weak U.S. stocks and a lack of trading cues, the U.S. currency held lower than its overnight high of 123.60 yen, its strongest level since August 20.