$1,500 more likely for gold than a $1,000 - Degussa Goldhandel

Despite the general bearish sentiment towards gold, which was fueled after the metal hit a four-week trough on Monday, one German bullion dealer maintains upbeat forecasts.

Last week Degussa Goldhandel opened its first Asia Pacific office, in the center of Singapore's shopping and lifestyle district, Orchard Road. Degussa chief executive Wolfgang Wrzesniok-Rossbach said in an interview with CNBC that he was optimistic about the precious metal's future.

"If you ask me where from here in the next year, I think $1,500 is more likely than a $1,000 in the next 12 months," he said.

In contrast, Goldman Sachs said in a recent note that short upsides in gold prices have not changed the dim outlook for gold over the longer term, especially as the Federal Reserve is on its way to tightening. Similar to the expected Fed rate hikes, Goldman considers the decline in gold prices would be gradual, with the metal slipping to $1,100, $1,050 and then $1,000 over the next three, six and 12 months.



Degussa's Wrzesniok-Rossbach, however, has a strong argument against this vision.



He says oversupply of scrap gold and a disinvestment in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Western countries have kept gold prices low in the past. However, these "two major factors actually depressing the price in the last two years have fallen away".