Xi Jinping: China to expand 6.5% annually over next five years

China's annual economic expansion will be no less than 6.5% over the next five years to achieve the goal to double 2010 gross domestic product (GDP) and per capita income by 2020, Xinhua state news agency quoted China's President Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday.

The leader also noted that China's development in next five years should not concentrate just on the pace of economic growth, but also on quality and volume of growth, Xinhua said.