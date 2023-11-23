XI JINPING DEFENDS CHINA'S COOPERATION WITH THE USA, BUT DEMANDS 'MUTUAL RESPECT'

The president of China, Xi Jinping advocated a "stable healthy and sustainable" relationship and cooperation with United States , and also the "mutual respect" . The Chinese leader made public statements on the day he met with the US president, Joe Biden , in San Francisco, California.

Registered on the Chinese government website, Xi's speeches call for avoiding a "zero-sum mentality" or provoking conflicts between parties, leading the world to divisions. He said the two countries share common interests in many fields such as economics, trade and agriculture, as well as emerging topics such as climate change and artificial intelligence.





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Taiwan issue

According to the Chinese government, Xi also made Beijing's position on Taiwan clear, and emphasized that the US should not "support Taiwan's independence with concrete actions", and must stop sending weapons to Taiwan. "China will eventually be reunified," he said.







Xi said he sees "unlimited space for cooperation between the two sides." He also commented that, recently, three giant pandas from the National Zoo in Washington returned to China, and signaled that "we are willing to cooperate with the United States in protecting giant pandas, seeking to meet the wishes of the people of California" to receive this animal, in a sign that Beijing should send new specimens to the USA.













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