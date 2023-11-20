BIDEN SAYS XI JINPING IS A “DICTATOR” HOURS AFTER MEETING WITH THE CHINESE LEADER
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BIDEN SAYS XI JINPING IS A “DICTATOR” HOURS AFTER MEETING WITH THE CHINESE LEADER

20 November 2023, 18:21
Antonio Gutemberg Frota
Antonio Gutemberg Frota
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American president justified the comment: "He is a man who runs a communist country"


nn


After a four-hour meeting in San Francisco, California, the American president   Joe Biden   called the Chinese leader   Xi Jinping   in   “dictator” . For Biden,   “he is a dictator in the sense that he is a man who runs a country that is communist” . The American also said that the meeting with the Chinese leader was   “one of the most constructive and productive”   that they already had.

In a press conference, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,   Mao Ning countered:   “This statement is extremely wrong and an irresponsible political act. China is firmly opposed” . Soon after, he minimized the incident:   “I must emphasize that there are always people with ulterior motives who try to sow discord and destroy China-US relations, and this will not be successful.”

At the end of the meeting, Biden was enthusiastic:   “We are back to direct, open and clear communications” , he said. Xi Jinping declared that “the planet is big enough” for China and the USA.



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