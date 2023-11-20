BIDEN SAYS XI JINPING IS A “DICTATOR” HOURS AFTER MEETING WITH THE CHINESE LEADER

American president justified the comment: "He is a man who runs a communist country"













After a four-hour meeting in San Francisco, California, the American president Joe Biden called the Chinese leader Xi Jinping in “dictator” . For Biden, “he is a dictator in the sense that he is a man who runs a country that is communist” . The American also said that the meeting with the Chinese leader was “one of the most constructive and productive” that they already had.

In a press conference, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning countered: “This statement is extremely wrong and an irresponsible political act. China is firmly opposed” . Soon after, he minimized the incident: “I must emphasize that there are always people with ulterior motives who try to sow discord and destroy China-US relations, and this will not be successful.”

At the end of the meeting, Biden was enthusiastic: “We are back to direct, open and clear communications” , he said. Xi Jinping declared that “the planet is big enough” for China and the USA.









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