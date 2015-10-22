Bitcoin now tax free in Europe - European Court of Justice

The ruling comes after a dispute in a Swedish court when Swedish citizen David Hedqvist applied for permission to run his online bitcoin exchange. At the beginning, the Swedish Revenue Law Commission told Hedqvist that bitcoin was exempt from VAT, however, the Swedish Tax Authority appealed against that.



In September, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said that bitcoin would be classed as a commodity in the country.



The announcement came as the regulator ordered bitcoin options trading platform Coinflip, and its CEO Francisco Riordan, to stop trading as it had not registered and complied with its regulations. It added that it had also filed, and simultaneously settled, charges against the San Francisco-based company.



Bitcoin is a digital or cryptocurrency that allows users to exchange online credits for goods and services. Bitcoins can be created online by using a computer to complete difficult tasks, a process known as mining, and the currency is not controlled by central banks.

