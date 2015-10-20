Gold to edge higher, base metals to take a blow - Video

Gold began this week on a lower note, however, one analyst remains upbeat on the metal’s price. At the annual London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) conference in Vienna, Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities said in an interview with Kitco News that he expects gold prices to get firmer this quarter, while base metals may be hurt.



For gold, the forecast was upgraded, and "that’s very different than what we did for the base metals," he said.



The Federal Reserve is in no position to elevate interest rates given the recent weakness in U.S. economic data, Melek thinks. If the central bank does not pull the trigger on rate hikes, Melek said it will damage the dollar and in turn help gold.



"At this stage, we’re looking at a high of $1,225" he said.



