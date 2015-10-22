Euro lower as ECB stands pat, Draghi's conference awaited

The euro traded lower Thursday after the European Central Bank left its policy unchanged, in a widely expected move.

Officials, meeting in Malta, left the interest rate on the bank’s main refinancing operation at 0.05%, while the rate on the ECB’s marginal lending facility stands at 0.3% and the rate paid on deposits parked overnight at the bank remains at minus 0.2%.



Market players now await ECB President Mario Draghi’s news conference at 1:30PM London time, or 8:30AM ET. Draghi is expected to signal that the ECB remains willing to provide additional stimulus if needed to boost inflation back toward the bank’s target of near but just below 2%.

EUR/USD was last at 1.1323, down 0.15%, while EUR/GBP dipped 0.44% to 0.7320.

