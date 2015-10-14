Euro higher as eurozone industrial production data matches expectations

The euro was higher against the greenback on Wednesday as industrial production in the euro area fell last month, however, matching analysts' expectations, official data showed earlier.

EUR/USD was last up 0.56%, at 1.1444.

The euro dipped against the stronger pound with EUR/GBP last seen at 0.7422, down 0.54%. The pound was boosted after an upbeat unemployment report in the U.K.



Eurostat said in a report that the euro area industrial production fell to a seasonally adjusted -0.5%, from 0.8% in the preceding month whose figure was revised up from 0.6%.



Analysts had expected eurozone industrial production to fall -0.5% last month.