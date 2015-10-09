Weekly digest Oct 5-9: Historic Trans-Pacific Partnership proves controversial and triggers waves of protests

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: Now that the landmark TPP agreement is sealed, new waves of protest have emerged. What potential threats does the pact bear?
- Guardian: TPP deal: US and 11 other countries reach landmark Pacific trade pact
- MQL5 Blogs: TPP: Too early to drink champagne
- Washington Post: Ms. Clinton’s disappointing choice on the Trans-Pacific Partnership
- Time: The Trans-Pacific Partnership Is a Bad Deal for American Workers
- Russia Today: Will China join forces against TPP? — RT Business
- Bloomberg: China Belongs in the TPP
- Deutsche Welle: Trans-Pacific trade deal to bring profit, anxiety to Japan
- The Nation: The TPP Prioritizes the ‘Rights’ of Corporations Over Workers, the Environment, and Democracy
- Sputnik International: Sanders to Collaborate With Interest Groups to Stop TPP
- Forbes: China, Russia, U.S.: Looming Face-Off In Asia Over TPP With Korea At The Vortex
- Huffington Post: America's Biggest Enemy Is Neither China nor Russia -- It's Us
What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies
- Wall Street Journal: Fed’s Rate Delay Spurred by Worry Over Low Inflation
- WSJ: WSJ Survey: Economists Still See Fed Rate Increase in 2015
- Bloomberg: Clinton's Financial Plan Covers All Her Bases
- Washington Post: U.S. officials are frustrated by lack of progress in trade with Cuba
- Reuters: Japan economy minister Amari: economy in recovery trend despite some weakness
- Reuters: IMF told that amid 'new mediocre' no room for mistakes by central banks
- MQL5 Blogs: What's going on with the global economy? These five charts explain
- New York Times: Refugees Reach Europe Through the Arctic
- Deutsche Welle: Tax reform advocates doubt OECD plan
- MQL5 Blogs: Tourism may overtake oil economy in Saudi Arabia
- Guardian: No more new cars or furniture, says king as oil slump forces cuts on Saudi Arabia
- MQL5 Blogs: Will the Bank of England ever increase rates?
- MQL5 Blogs: Banks urge investors to consider U.K. exit risks, as opinion polls shift
- MQL5 Blogs: From Volkswagen to China - what is weighing on Germany's growth
- Bloomberg: Ukraine Debt Vote Gets Boost as Rebel Bondholders Approve Deal
- MQL5 Blogs: Max Keiser: The black hole of declining expectations - Video
- BBC News: Central banks need to be courageous on rates, Sentance says
- Sovereign Man: Venezuela is now the most expensive country in the world
- CNBC: Forget Mexico—Is Peru the region’s secret success story?
Currency market news:
- MQL5 Blogs: EURUSD Price Action Analysis - triangle pattern to be formed for direction
- MQL5 Blogs: USDJPY Price Action Analysis - ranging within 50.0% Fibo level and 23.6% Fibo level for direction
- MQL5 Blogs: The most interesting pair you can make money with - NZD/JPY: continuing with the primary bearish soon
- MQL5 Blogs: The most interesting pair you can make money with - NZD/USD: to be rebounded from key resistance for breakdown
- MQL5 Blogs: The most interesting pair you can make money with - NZD/JPY: continuing with the primary bearish soon
- Pound Sterling Live: Euro to Dollar Forecast: Parity Only at End of 2016 Say ABN Amro
- Pound Sterling Live: GBP/EUR Forecasts for 2015 Warns Pound now Overvalued
- MQL5 Blogs: EUR and the global risk picture by Morgan Stanley
- MQL5 Blogs: Oil rally has helped two of Asia's most depressed currencies
- CNBC: Asia’s mighty market bounceback
Commodity market news:
- MarketWatch: Here’s the chart gold bugs don’t want you to see
- Kitco News: ABN Amro Sees Gold Prices Ending 2015 At $1,100; Less Bearish… For Now
- Kitco News: Gold To Drag Silver Prices Down In 2016, 2017 – CIBC
- Kitco News: Silver On Track To Be Best Performing Precious Metal This Year - ETF Securities
- MarketWatch: Zinc prices surge
- BBC News: Glencore slashes zinc production by third
- MQL5 Blogs: Glencore: Coal market performance is worse than during financial crisis
- MQL5 Blogs: A narrower price gap between WTI and Brent, and what it means
- CNBC: Goldman Sachs sees oil rally fading
Stock market news:
- MQL5 Blogs: Quick Technical Overview - CAC 40 Index: bullish ranging around R1 Pivot
- Bloomberg: Margin Debt in Freefall Is Another Reason to Worry About S&P 500
- Bloomberg: Key Theme in Corporate Credit Risk Is That There Isn’t One: Ballard
- Bloomberg: New York Libor Trial Tests U.S. Ability to Do What U.K. Has Done
- CNNMoney: Wall Street isn't worried about Hillary Clinton's plan
- CNBC: The Fed is showing that the market matters most
- Bloomberg: Ferrari Said to Push for $12.4 Billion Valuation in IPO
- CNNMoney: Saudi prince now owns 5% of Twitter
- MarketWatch: Why the time is right for the right mining stocks
- MarketWatch: Paul Singer helps create over $25 million in shareholder value in a day, for himself
- New York Times: In Ben Bernanke’s Memoir, a Candid Look at Lehman Brothers’ Collapse
Company news:
- Guardian: VW chief voices doubts to US Congress over board's claims in emissions scandal
- CNBC: Apple hired the Tesla engineers we fired: Elon Musk
- MarketWatch: Elon Musk: Why Apple is the ‘Tesla graveyard’
- Guardian: Billionaire Bill Gross sues Pimco for $200m
- MarketWatch: Lyft exec eyed in Uber hacking probe
- BBC News: London taxi hire proposals would 'be an end' to the way Uber operates
- Bloomberg: The War of Amazon, Apple and Other Near-Monopolies
- Forbes: Did Apple Sell You A 'Good Or Bad' iPhone 6S Plus?
- Bloomberg: Microsoft Has a Tech Revolution It Can't Sell
- Bloomberg: The Tycoon Left Out in the Cold
- BBC News: VW boss Martin Winterkorn's rise and fall
Self-development for traders:
- MarketWatch: 5 questions with Stephen Hawking
- Forbes: How Successful People Make Smart Decisions
- Forbes: Forbes Billionaires: Full List Of The 500 Richest People In The World 2015
- Washington Post: Consumers could soon find it easier sue their banks
- Washington Post: Monitoring your finances may be hard, but not doing it can mean big trouble
- Forbes: 3 Strategies To Learn From Rich Investors
- BBC News: The creature with the key to immortality?