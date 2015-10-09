Weekly digest Oct 5-9: Historic Trans-Pacific Partnership proves controversial and triggers waves of protests
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Oct 5-9: Historic Trans-Pacific Partnership proves controversial and triggers waves of protests

9 October 2015, 14:08
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: Now that the landmark TPP agreement is sealed, new waves of protest have emerged. What potential threats does the pact bear?

What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies

Currency market news:

Commodity market news:

Stock market news:

Company news:

Self-development for traders:

#China, crude oil, weekly digest, Syria, TPP, Trans-Pacific Partnership