The recent oil rally has helped two of Asia's most depressed currencies regain much-needed ground against the dollar.

Malaysia's ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah, whose value is tightly linked to energy prices, have both been well behaved in recent days.

The Indonesian rupiah Thursday climbed to 13,850 against the greenback, from the trough of 13,825 hit a day earlier, on October 7.



The ringgit, meanwhile, rose to 4,2260 against the dollar from 4.394 a week earlier.



These moves reflect a slight recovery in oil prices. The global oil benchmark, Brent Crude, was last up 0.60% for the day, at $51.64 a barrel.

