Aussie lower, Kiwi slides but remains near six-week highs

Both the Australian and New Zealand dollars slipped Thursday as the dollar slightly recovered from the recent losses.

AUD/USD hit 0.7165 during late Asian trade, the session low; the pair subsequently consolidated at 0.7170, sliding 0.53%.

NZD/USD hit 0.6586 during late Asian trade, the session low; the pair subsequently consolidated at 0.6596, down 0.21%.

The commodity exposed currencies were affected a day earlier by the slide in crude oil prices, after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude oil inventories climbed by 3.1 million barrels in the week ended October 2. Market strategists meanwhile expected a more modest crude-stock rise of 2.2 million barrels.

Market participants were awaiting the minutes of the Fed's latest policy meeting, due later in the day, for further indications on the central bank's next policy moves.