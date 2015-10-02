Weekly digest Sept 28-Oct 2: Where is oil heading, now that Syria strikes intensify?

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: Oil futures are to rise in the near term as Syria strikes, risks from Hurricane Joaquin weigh.
- FXStreet: Volatile day for crude and Canadian dollar
- Bloomberg: Oil Rises as Russian Strikes in Syria Raise Middle East Tension
- Reuters: Oil edges up on US economy optimism, Syria fears
- MarketWatch: Here’s how Hurricane Joaquin could end up sinking oil prices
- CNBC: US-Russia tensions result in falling oil prices
- CNBC: Oil might have hit the bottom: Analyst
- Fortune: The top 5 most expensive hurricanes in U.S. history
What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies
- CNBC: What the charts are saying for Q4
- Wall Street Journal: Janet Yellen Ally Sees Possible Fed Interest-Rate Move Soon
- USA Today: Jobs report and Fed rate-hike dance begins anew
- Economist: Dominant and dangerous
- Fortune: Federal Reserve leak is now an insider-trading probe
- Bloomberg: Draghi Says Growth Returning, Calls for Further Euro Integration
- Bloomberg: Once Poorer and Needing Rescue, Portugal Leaves Drama to Greeks
- MarketWatch: Why ‘Brexit’ could be good for the U.S.
- MQL5 Blogs: Tourism may overtake oil economy in Saudi Arabia
- MQL5 Blogs: India a bright spot in the world economy amid sluggish global growth - IMF
- MQL5 Blogs: New financial crisis will emerge if rates go up - IMF
- MarketWatch: EM flows set to go negative for first time since 1988
Currency market news
- MQL5 Blogs: EUR/USD: Monitor Key Levels - UOB
- MQL5 Blogs: AUD/CAD Next Month Outlook - bearish ranging condition by direction
- MQL5 Blogs: USD/CAD Price Action Analysis - Long-Term Uptrend
- MQL5 Blogs: NZD/USD Price Action Analysis - weekly ranging bearish, monthly bearish breakdown
- MQL5 Blogs: CAD/CHF Monthly Outlook - symmetric triangle pattern was formed to be crossed for direction
- MQL5 Blogs: CAD/JPY Monthly Outlook - possible bearish breakdown
Commodity market news: the 2015 bloodbath
- MQL5 Blogs: SILVER: End Of Week Technicals - Ranging Bearish within Key Levels
- MQL5 Blogs: Gold finishes third quarter down 5%
- Kitco News: Rate Hikes Not ‘Defining Factor’ For Gold, Metal At An Inflection Point - World Gold Council
- Kitco News: Commerzbank: Palladium Continues Ascent After Data On U.S. Auto Sales
- Bloomberg: Why Commodities Are Back in the 1990s
- MarketWatch: Here’s how ugly the third quarter was for stocks and commodities
- MQL5 Blogs: Just three commodities escaped the 2015 bloodbath
- MQL5 Blogs: Commodities are in the fourth year of the 20-year bear super-cycle - Researchers
- CBS News: The mounting pain from falling commodity prices
- Fortune: Why Shell believes coal is vital for a better quality of life
- Barron's: BlackRock's Outlook for Oil, Other Commodities
Stock market news
- MQL5 Blogs: Seasonality chart reminds: sell in May, come back in October!
- Fortune: No, October is often a great month for stocks
- Seeking Alpha: Buy The Fourth Quarter Of The Third Year Of The Presidential Cycle
- MQL5 Blogs: Quick Technical Overview - DAX Index: bearish breakdown to be continuing
- MQL5 Blogs: Quick Technical Overview - S&P 500: long-term bearish breakdown
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman Sachs trims forecast for S&P 500, expects rate hike in December
- MQL5 Blogs: Quick Technical Overview - NIKKEI 225 Index: bearish breakdown
- MQL5 Blogs: The Stock Markets Of The 10 Largest Global Economies Are All Crashing
- MQL5 Blogs: Stock market will fall without Fed's help - Analyst
- MarketWatch: 3 bullish signals that may surprise Wall Street
- MQL5 Blogs: What will help the bulls get back on their feet? Yardeni Research knows
Company news: Glencore, Volkswagen in focus
- Bloomberg: Glencore's Wild Ride Has Investors Asking: Can It Happen Again?
- New York Times: Glencore Isn’t Out of the Woods Yet
- Sydney Morning Herald: Are mysterious commodities traders like Glencore and Noble too big to fail?
- MQL5 Blogs: VW stock to be removed from Dow Jones sustainability index
- New York Times: In Germany, a Cozy Relationship Between Carmakers and Government
- New York Times: U.S. States Jumping Into Investigation of VW Emissions Deception
- Bloomberg: This Japanese Emissions Test Maker Humbled Mighty Volkswagen
- Bloomberg: True 'Lehman Moments' Must Clear These Hurdles
- MQL5 Blogs: Tesla's Musk unveils long-awaited Model X, stock rises
- MarketWatch: 4 things to know about Tesla’s Model X
- Fortune: IBM aims to replace silicon transistors with carbon nanotubes to keep up with Moore's Law
- Bloomberg: The ‘Inventor’ of the Mobile Internet Takes on Google, Samsung
- Fortune: 3 big questions about Google and Microsoft's patent deal
Self-development for traders
- MQL5 Blogs: Carl Icahn's video message to investors: "Danger Ahead" over zero rates, junk bonds
- Forbes: Northwestern MutualVoice: 6 Tips For Investors When Markets Dive
- Fortune: These billionaire investors just lost big in the stock market
- Fortune: Why Sweden is moving to a six-hour working day
- Time: 9 Ways to Make Your Day More Successful Before 9 A.M.
- Time: The Ultimate Guide to Steve Jobs’ Success
- Forbes: Meet The African-American Billionaire Businessman Who's Richer Than Michael Jordan
- Forbes: Want To Live The 1% Life? Here's How Much It Costs