Weekly digest Sept 28-Oct 2: Where is oil heading, now that Syria strikes intensify?

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: Oil futures are to rise in the near term as Syria strikes, risks from Hurricane Joaquin weigh.



What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies



Currency market news



Commodity market news: the 2015 bloodbath



Stock market news



Company news: Glencore, Volkswagen in focus



Self-development for traders

