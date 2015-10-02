Weekly digest Sept 28-Oct 2: Where is oil heading, now that Syria strikes intensify?
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Sept 28-Oct 2: Where is oil heading, now that Syria strikes intensify?

2 October 2015, 14:30
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: Oil futures are to rise in the near term as Syria strikes, risks from Hurricane Joaquin weigh.

What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies

Currency market news

Commodity market news: the 2015 bloodbath

Stock market news

Company news: Glencore, Volkswagen in focus

Self-development for traders

#WTI, Brent, crude oil, IMF, weekly digest, Syria, Hurricane Joaquin