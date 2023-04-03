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Crude Oil (#WTI): Have You Seen That GAP? 🛢
With a sudden OPEC decision to cut oil production rate,
🔻WTI Oil opened with a huge gap up.
The price is currently testing a solid horizontal supply cluster.
What we know about gaps is the fact that in 80% of the time they tend to be filled.
I believe that sellers will push the price from the underlined resistance and initiate a bearish move.
Goals will be 78.57 - middle of the gap, 75.75 - gap open.
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