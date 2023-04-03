

Crude Oil (#WTI): Have You Seen That GAP? 🛢





With a sudden OPEC decision to cut oil production rate,

🔻WTI Oil opened with a huge gap up.





The price is currently testing a solid horizontal supply cluster.

What we know about gaps is the fact that in 80% of the time they tend to be filled.

I believe that sellers will push the price from the underlined resistance and initiate a bearish move.





Goals will be 78.57 - middle of the gap, 75.75 - gap open. Contact information: Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/forexobroker Telegram Channel: https://t.me/forextradingstrategies4us Email: info@forexobroker.com



