Crude Oil (#WTI): Have You Seen That GAP?
Analytics & Forecasts

Crude Oil (#WTI): Have You Seen That GAP?

3 April 2023, 13:14
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
363

wti

Crude Oil (#WTI): Have You Seen That GAP? 🛢


With a sudden OPEC decision to cut oil production rate,
🔻WTI Oil opened with a huge gap up.

The price is currently testing a solid horizontal supply cluster.
What we know about gaps is the fact that in 80% of the time they tend to be filled.
I believe that sellers will push the price from the underlined resistance and initiate a bearish move.

Goals will be 78.57 - middle of the gap, 75.75 - gap open.

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#oil, WTI, technical analysis, forex forecast, forex signal, forex analysis