Goldman Sachs trims forecast for S&P 500, expects rate hike in December

On Tuesday Goldman Sachs trimmed its year-end forecast for the S&P 500, referring to a combination of the slower pace of economic activity in China and the U.S. and a drop in oil prices.



The year-end price forecast for the S&P was cut by 5 percent to 2,000. The bank had previously expected the index to rise to 2,100 by the end of 2015.



Goldman also said it expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to start hiking interest rates in December.



At the meeting earlier this month, the bank left rates unchanged at record lows and voiced worries over the health of the global economy.

