Gold industry: "People are still eager to invest in jewelry" - Video

CEO at XCel Brands Robert D’Loren is sharing his view on the state of mind of average consumers and their investment desires. His opinion is a quite interesting insight into the industry and how businesses adjust their strategies to the current market situation.



It is too early to say whether the current market volatility significantly impacts the consumer confidence, D'Loren says. The trend nowadays is that consumers are no more physically presented in the stores, and the businessman explains that in the recent years consumers have become more confident with the distance shopping - through interactive television or online sale. This trend fits into business strategies of many companies.



D'Loren suggests that people are still willing to invest in jewelry, as weaker prices for the metal weigh. However, businesses should adjust them keeping in mind the current market environment...





