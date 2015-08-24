Next Month Forecast: the most interesting pair you can make money with - NZD/JPY

NZD/JPY : bearish breakdown. The pair is on bearish breakdown for D1 timeframe, and for breakdown with reversal to the bearish - for W1 timerframe. The secondary correction is going on for monthly price right now with good possibility to the reversal to the bearish. The price broke 78.37 support level on open bars for now, and if this level will be broken by close bars so we will have 200-SMA value as the next bearish target which is located at 68.8

There is good expectation for the breakdown to be continuing on daily chart, and for bearish reversal to be started on weekly/monthly timeframe with good breakdown possibility of the price movement up to weekly bottom/supports to be formed by the price on the way to go down.

So, the next good monthly reversal target is 68.80, and this pair is going to get a monthly reversal case.





