Bitcoin News: Harborly to shutdown, Bitcoin XT with no miners, and more

Harborly (American Bitcoin Exchange) announced to shutdown the services : "When we first launched Harborly just over a year ago, we had the vision of giving our users the simplest, quickest, and safest way to buy and sell bitcoin globally using their local currency," the company told in announcement - "Our team has had an incredible and exhilarating journey as a provider within the Bitcoin ecosystem as it experienced highs, lows, and everything in between."

Bitcoin XT has kept miners away from mining its blocks. The reason why a well-nurtured community is now on the verge of partition revolves around a small conflict: whether or not to authorize blockchain to validate block sizes greater than 1 MB. If a majority of the mining community decide to choose Bitcoin XT over its controversial predecessor Bitcoin Core, then it would simply make the older mined Bitcoins incompatible on the new blockchain.