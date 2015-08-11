Bank of America Merrill Lynch about AFTER-NFP - What's Next For The USD

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is continuing with their fundamental forecasts concerning US Dollars related to the other currency, and continuing with criticizing the Federal Open Market Committee concerning their actions for example:
- "We argue that only a small part of the strong dollar rally since last year can be explained by approaching Fed hikes."
- "The dollar has more room to strengthen when the Fed actually initiates hikes, in our view, especially given that the Fed policy will be diverging from that of most other global central banks with a September hike not fully priced into the OIS curve."
- "In turn, further dollar appreciation might translate into further downward pressure on key commodity prices such as oil."
- "Although our analysis supports the Fed’s view that the price of the dollar largely reflects the relative strength of the US economy, stronger dollar might prompt the Fed to communicate a slower pace of hikes if it sees a spillover into the data."
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is really like to see EUR/USD to be 1.0461 for example :)