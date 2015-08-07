Weekly digest Aug 3-7: September vs December rate hike, all eyes on today's nonfarm payrolls

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: September vs December rate hike. What is the consensus?
- Guardian: Markets await US non-farm payrolls data - business live
- MarketWatch: Five key things to watch for in Friday’s jobs report
- CNBC: Payrolls eyed for signs of September rate hike
- MQL5 Blogs: Analysts: Nonfarm payrolls would have to fall below 100K to boost gold
- Bloomberg: The Odds of a September Rate Hike Have Surged in the Last Two Days
- Bloomberg: Fed Liftoff: Making the Case for a December Hike
- CNBC: What two Fed rate hikes could mean for markets
- Bloomberg: Fed Will Hike Rates in December: Redeker
What's new in the world: policies, economic indicators, events
- MarketWatch: Why U.S. needs to create just 33,000 jobs a month
- MQL5 Blogs: Peter Schiff on USD bubble and on damage rates hike will cause - Video
- CNNMoney: The Obama economy has problems. Does the GOP have answers?
- CNNMoney: GOP Debate: Best and worst money moments
- MQL5 Blogs: Why pound sterling creates a headache for BOE's Carney
- Guardian: Super Thursday: Bank of England votes 8-1 to hold interest rates
- BBC News: Do interest rates need to rise in 2016?
- MQL5 Blogs: Can commodities keep going down and tech stocks up or will there be reconciliation? - Analysis
- Deutsche Welle: German economy shows mixed bag of figures
- Deutsche Welle: French, Greek leaders: Athens should reach bailout deal by late August
- MarketWatch: BOJ sticks to bullish view, stands pat on policy
- CNNMoney: OPEC leader Saudi Arabia is having to borrow money
- Forbes: The Looming Bankruptcy Of Saudi Arabia
- New York Times: Effects of Petrobras Scandal Leave Brazilians Lamenting a Lost Dream
- Barron's: Brazil’s A Drag, But Don’t Ignore Emerging Market Growth
- MQL5 Blogs: China services PMI jumps to 11-month high - in sharp contrast to recent manufacturing data
- Bloomberg: Ukraine’s Other War. Battling Economic Frailty
- BBC News: Global economic growth to slow, NIESR predicts
Currency market news
- MQL5 Blogs: Sterling regains ground after BOE's Carney remarks; U.S. data
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound to Euro Falls as Bank of England Sails a Straight Line
- FXEmpire: EUR/USD Monthly Technical Analysis for August 2015
- FXEmpire: EUR/USD Monthly Fundamental Forecast August 2015
- MQL5 Blogs: Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi - 'we target EUR/USD at 0.96 by Q1'16-end'
- MQL5 Blogs: EURJPY Technical Analysis 2015, 02.08 - 09.08: ranging for reversal
- MQL5 Blogs: Yuan as a reserve currency? Not so fast, IMF says
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: Dollar has peaked, its decline will coincide with yuan's rise
Commodity market news
- MQL5 Blogs: Next Week Forecast - GOLD: our desire for gold to be below 1K will not come true soon
- Kitco News: Friday’s Jobs Will Be Huge For Gold: Market Strategist
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: Short rally possible in gold in H2 - Video
- Kitco News: Natixis Cuts Gold Forecasts For 2015, 2016
- MQL5 Blogs: Commerzbank: Gold will recover as soon as rate hike uncertainties fade
- MQL5 Blogs: World's first diamond exchange to be launched in Singapore in September 2015
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: Demand for crude will be poorer, as we approach autumn - a seasonal low point
- Forbes: Saudi Arabia Might Just Have Blinked In The Oil War
- Reuters: Oil price slide complicates life for central banks
Stock market news
- Bloomberg: Another Major Pillar of the Bull Market Is Collapsing
- MarketWatch: Media stocks take beating as subscribers cut cord
- CNBC: THIS may spark dreaded stock correction
- MarketWatch: 1 question every Apple investor needs to ask now
- MarketWatch: After slide, Apple’s stock is even more of a bargain
- Barron's: Apple or an MLP Index: Which Is the Better Buy?
- BBC News: HTC shares tumble after weak results
- CNBC: It’s time to bet on McDonald’s—here’s how: Goldman
- CNBC: Apple exec: China market a strength, not a drag
Company news
- Bloomberg: Hedge Fund Losses From Commodity Slump Sparking Investor Exodus
- MQL5 Blogs: Biggest weekly loss ever: Greek banks record 64% plunge in three days
- MQL5 Blogs: Six reasons why Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded Apple
- MarketWatch: Fitbit follows Apple’s silent path to products
- Bloomberg: Apple Helps Push U.S. Watch Sales to Biggest Drop in Seven Years
- MQL5 Blogs: Alibaba: Tmall Global reached strategic deal with South Korea's largest duty free store group
- MQL5 Blogs: Alibaba Quantum Computing Laboratory to expand new research into quantum field of computers
- MarketWatch: Shell to sell its 75% stake in China's Tongyi
- Guardian: Have Uber's 'phantom cars' disappeared?
- Washington Post: Tesla unveils weird new car-charging robo-snake
- BloombergView: Chinese Consumers Prefer Chinese Brands
- Bloomberg: AIB Profit Rises on Freed Provisions as Irish Stake Sale Drifts
Self-development for traders
- MQL5 Blogs: Video Lesson - Price Action Basic Set-ups
- New York Times: Are You Financially Literate? 5 Questions on Savings and Investing
- Washington Post: 5 items that have huge discounts in August