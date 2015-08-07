Weekly digest Aug 3-7: September vs December rate hike, all eyes on today's nonfarm payrolls
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Aug 3-7: September vs December rate hike, all eyes on today's nonfarm payrolls

7 August 2015, 14:12
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: September vs December rate hike. What is the consensus?

What's new in the world: policies, economic indicators, events

Currency market news

Commodity market news

Stock market news

Company news

Self-development for traders

#Fed, weekly digest, September hike, December hike, GOP debate