EURJPY Technical Analysis 2015, 02.08 - 09.08: ranging for reversal

Daily price is located inside Ichimoku cloud and below Senkou Span A line on the bearish area of the chart for ranging between 133.29 support level and 140.62 resistance level with 134.46/137.09 as the intermediate levels. Chinkou Span line is located below the price indicating the ranging market condition by direction.

D1 price - ranging:

Tenkan-sen line is located belowand near Kijun-sen line for the ranging market condition.

Chinkou Span line is indicating the ranging market condition by direction.

'Reversal' Senkou Span A line as the border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart is above the price and near 137.09 level which makes the reversal of the price movement to the primary bullish to be very likely in near future.



The data of AbsoluteStrength indicator is estimating the ranging condition.

Nearest support levels are are 134.46 and 133.29.

Nearest resistance levels are 137.09 and 140.62.

W1 price is on bearish ranging between 133.29 (W1) support level and 141.04 (W1) resistance level.



MN price is on ranging bullish with 126.08 support level.



If D1 price will break 134.46 support level on close D1 bar so the bearish trend to be continuing with secondary ranging market condition.

If D1 price will break 133.29 support level so the price will be away from the ranging zone with primary bearish.

If D1 price will break 137.09 resistance level so the price will be reversed to the primary bullish with the secondary ranging.

If D1 price will break 140.62 resistance level so the primary bullish will be continuing without ranging possibilities.

If not so the price will be on ranging between the levels.

Recommendation for long: watch close D1 price to break 137.09 for possible buy trade

Recommendation to go short: watch D1 price to break 134.46 support level for possible sell trade



Trading Summary: ranging



Resistance

Support

137.09 (D1)

134.46 (D1)

140.62 (W1)

133.29 (W1)

141.04 (MN1)

126.08 (MN1)

SUMMARY : bearish

TREND : ranging bearish