Alibaba Quantum Computing Laboratory to expand new research into quantum field of computers

Alibaba cloud computing group and Chinese Academy of Sciences signed a memorandum to co-found the Alibaba Quantum Computing Laboratory to take the study and applications of quantum theory to the next level.

This aggrement was signed by the following officials:



Chunli Bai, president of CAS;



Jianwei Pan, professor and executive vice president of the University of Science and Technology of China and a CAS member;



Alibaba Group Chief Technology Officer Jian Wang.

Alibaba Quantum Computing Laboratory will conduct pioneering research in quantum theory with a view to discovering ground-breaking security techniques for e-commerce and data centers.