Alibaba Quantum Computing Laboratory to expand new research into quantum field of computers
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Alibaba Quantum Computing Laboratory to expand new research into quantum field of computers

6 August 2015, 06:11
BlondieNews
BlondieNews
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Alibaba cloud computing group and Chinese Academy of Sciences signed a memorandum to co-found the Alibaba Quantum Computing Laboratory to take the study and applications of quantum theory to the next level.

This aggrement was signed by the following officials:

  • Chunli Bai, president of CAS;
  • Jianwei Pan, professor and executive vice president of the University of Science and Technology of China and a CAS member;
  • Alibaba Group Chief Technology Officer Jian Wang.
Alibaba Quantum Computing Laboratory will conduct pioneering research in quantum theory with a view to discovering ground-breaking security techniques for e-commerce and data centers.

#quants, Alibaba, Aliyun