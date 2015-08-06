Alibaba Quantum Computing Laboratory to expand new research into quantum field of computers

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Alibaba cloud computing group and Chinese Academy of Sciences signed a memorandum to co-found the Alibaba Quantum Computing Laboratory to take the study and applications of quantum theory to the next level.
This aggrement was signed by the following officials:
This aggrement was signed by the following officials:
- Chunli Bai, president of CAS;
- Jianwei Pan, professor and executive vice
president of the University of Science and Technology of China and a CAS
member;
- Alibaba Group Chief Technology Officer Jian Wang.