Next Week Forecast - GOLD: our desire for gold to be below 1K will not come true soon

XAU/USD: ranging below yearly Central Pivot. This pair is on bearish ranging below Central Pivot at 1237.48 for trying to break S1 Pivot at 1082.97 on close weekly bar for the bearish trend to be continuing.
The key target in our case is 1077.19 support level so if the price crosses it from above to below on close bar - the bearish trend will be continuing with good breakdown possibility up to S2 Pivot at 977.50 as the next level.
Key resistance level is Central Pivot at 1237.48 located on the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. And if the price will break it from below to above - we may see the reversal of the price movement to the bullish market condition.
The most likely scenario for the next week is the following: the price will break S1 Pivot at 1082.97 and key support level 1077.19.
- So, once this 1077.19 level is broken so we can easy tell about the following: the price will be go below 1,000 in very easy way.
- If this key 1077.19 level will not be broken (or if we see false breakdown for example) so it will be the ranging market condition within the primary bearish, and our desire for gold to be below 1K may not come true.
|Resistance
|Support
|1237.48
|1082.97
|1306.81
|1077.19