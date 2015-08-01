Alibaba: Tmall Global reached strategic deal with South Korea's largest duty free store group

According to Liu Peng (general manager of Tmall Global) this is an innovation e-commerce - by introducing overseas duty free stores to customers, Tmall provides a new model to tourists who shop in foreign countries. Consumers will be able to order products from Korean and Thai duty free stores on their PCs and smartphones after booking outbound flights. Liu said Tmall Global world duty free project is an important focus of Alibaba Group's global strategy: based on the real consumption scenarios of outbound traveling and outbound purchases, this project was hatched in September 2014.



Tmall Global is still contacting overseas duty free groups which can cover many countries in Europe and America.

