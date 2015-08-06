Neusoft Ruichi Automotive Technology to start internet business in automobile-related sectors
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Neusoft Ruichi Automotive Technology to start internet business in automobile-related sectors

6 August 2015, 15:11
BlondieNews
BlondieNews
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Neusoft Group has signed an agreement with Alpine Electronics and Shenyang Fu Rui Chi to build a joint venture: Neusoft Ruichi Automotive Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
to start internet business in new energy automobile electronics. Neusoft Ruichi will have capital of CNY384.62 million and it will invest CNY157.7 million.

New joint venture will focus on innovations and developments of various automobile-related sectors:
  • new energy vehicle battery management,
  • intelligent charging,
  • advanced driver assistance systems,
  • unmanned driving innovations,
  • telematics basing on an open cloud platform.
President of Neusoft Group Wang Yongfeng told the establishment of Neusoft Ruichi is an important strategic layout in the automobile electronics business sector.
#Shanghai, Neusoft Group, Alpine Electronics