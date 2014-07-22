McDonald's Still Limiting Menu In Shanghai After Reported Scandal

McDonald’s, stun by a reported food safety scandal at meat supplier OSI Group , is still only offering a limited menu in Shanghai today.OSI Group, the Aurora, Illinois meat producer, reportedly used out-of-date meat at a facility in the city “for years,” the government-published Shanghai Daily said today. An undercover Shanghai TV reporter posing as a worker at a local arm of OSI filmed colleagues combining expired meat with fresh cuts and then lying to McDonald’s inspectors, Chinese media reported yesterday.McDonald’s is assuring customers that it is “working towards resuming the availability of your favorite products as soon as possible.”(See an announcement below posted in front of a Shanghai store’s cash register earlier today.)Off the menu this morning:One of its pork items. You were in trouble at the same store yesterday if you had a Big Mac attack.