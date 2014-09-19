Microsoft Established Shanghai Subsidiary

Microsoft has established a new wholly-owned subsidiary in Shanghai named Microsoft Asia-Pacific Technology Limited, which will focus on the global research and development of the Microsoft cloud operating system.



The wholly-owned subsidiary is based around the Chinese teams of Microsoft cloud computing and corporate departments . It will mainly focus on the global development of Microsoft's cloud operating system, covering Microsoft Azure, Windows Server, SQL Server, payment platforms, and development tools.



Scott Guthrie, Microsoft's global executive vice president, said that the establishment of the new company represents Microsoft's belief in building a world-class research and innovation center and business center in China. In addition, Microsoft announced that Shen Yuanqing, chief operating officer of Microsoft Asia-Pacific Research and Development Group.