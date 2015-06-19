Brand management company BlueFocus Communication Group acquires in two chinese mobile ad companies

The report revealed that BlueFocus will acquire a 100% stake in Domob Limited and a 95% stake in Domob Network Technology for USD289 million; and the company will acquire a 51% stake in Madhouse Inc. for USD61.2 million. At the same time, BlueFocus will invest an additional USD10 million in Madhouse and they will hold a 54.77% stake in the latter on the completion of the investment.



Madhouse is headquartered in Shanghai and has over 240 employees. The company focuses on China and India markets. It provides mobile advertising and optimization services to developers in China.



