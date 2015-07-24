Inspur to invest CNY10 Billion to cloud computing data centers

Inspur is going to invest CNY10 billion to cloud computing data centers across the entire country. This investing will let the company to provide with the solutions for the secure cloud, industrial cloud, and service cloud, and CNY10 investment will be used to build 7 more cloud data centers in China.

By the way, two of those seven core cloud computing data centers are located in Beijing and Jinan and they were completed, and the other 5 centers will be located in Shanghai, South China, Southwest China, North China, and Northeast China.