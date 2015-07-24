Forecast with positive expectations - levels for NZD/JPY and GBP/JPY

NZD/JPY : bearish is more likely. The pair is on bearish with daily and weekly trend but if we look at intra-day situation so we see the reversal to the bullish. иBut do not be fooled - this pair is making bearish irrespective off the situation for example. Because reversal to the bullish with around 82-83 market price in case of 84.90 real level to reversal - is nothing. We should look at 81.37/80.42 support levels more than any resistance for now sorry.



Resistance

Support

84.90 81.37 N/A

80.42

GBP/JPY : bullish. What I like in this pair is that it is fully related to GBP movement and JPY movement, and that the direction of this pair is not questionable: this is bullish in anyway. But! The bullish levels are not far from the market price: 194.36 and 195.86 as the key level. And if we look at the bearish levels so we may get something as 184.96. So, I am suggesting to look at the bullish levels as the target for this week trading this pair.

